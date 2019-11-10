Crews race to early morning Edinburgh fire as building evacuated

Four casualties have been reported.

By Joe Cawthorn
Sunday, 10th November 2019, 8:29 am
Sunday, 10th November 2019

Fire crews were battling a building fire in Edinburgh in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to a reported fire on Newhaven Road, just off the junction with Bonnington Road, at 6.33am.

The building was evacuated as four appliances battled the blaze, believed to be in a tenement building.

Two fire appliances are still in attendance.

There are four confirmed casualties who suffered minor injuries in the fire.

