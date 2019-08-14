Criminal charges possible after groom's wedding night fall at West Lothian hotel

HOTEL bosses face possible criminal charges after a newly married groom plunged through a venue’s banister on his wedding night, the Evening News has learnt.

Chris Mallon had only tied the knot with bride Avril hours earlier before he suffered horrific injuries in the fall at Macdonald Houstoun House in Uphall in June.

Specialist environmental health investigators have visited the scene and their report will be submitted to prosecutors.

A West Lothian Council spokesman said: “We are currently preparing a report which will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal. We are unable to comment further at this stage.”

Council environmental health officers probe such cases at businesses including shops, hotels and warehouses under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Investigators are understood to have visited Macdonald Houston House to carry out assessments and checks on the staircase from which Mr Mallon fell.

Although the staircase itself might not be faulty, greater safety measures are required if the public, as well as staff, are allowed access.

Devastated Avril kept a bedside vigil after Chris was put in an induced coma at the Royal Infirmary.

“Myself and his family have never left his side and we are just praying and hoping that our love will pull him through. Please keep him in your prayers,” said Avril, from East Calder.

She told how their perfect day turned into a living nightmare as Chris took gifts from loved ones upstairs.

He suffered brain, back, lung and heart injuries after plummeting 12ft onto a pavement below.

“I can’t believe I am writing this post about my husband my soulmate,” graphic designer Avril posted on Facebook.

“I just want everyone to know the truth and understand what happened on the night of our wedding.

“Friday was just perfect we had the most amazing day and night celebrating with our family and friends.”

The 73-room luxury guesthouse is a popular wedding venue with the main building dating back to the 16th Century.

A spokesman for venue owners Macdonald Hotels refused to comment.