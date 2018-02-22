Cyclist injured in Musselburgh hit and run

Have your say

POLICe are appealing for information after a cyclsit was hit by a car in East Lothian.

The incident took place at a roundabout near to Aldi in Newhailes Road in Musselburgh at around 2pm on Sunday 18 February.

A female cyclist was travelling north towards Fisherrow when she was struck by a car, believed to be a black Vauxhall Corsa, which failed to stop.

The 43-year-old woman attended hospital and was found to have sustained a serious injury to her wrist.

Officers are urging any witnesses to contact Police Scotland on 101.