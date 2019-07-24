Cyclist suffers serious injuries after being hit by tipper truck on Leith Walk

Have your say

A female cyclist had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a tipper truck on Leith Walk.

The incident happened around 09.10am on Tuesday the 23rd of July on the north bound carriageway of Leith Walk.

The woman was involved in the collision with the white Ford Transit tipper truck as the vehicle was turning left into Union Street.

The cyclist sustained serious injuries and was treated by Paramedics at the scene before being taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Police Constable Peter Scott of Police Scotland’s Road Policing unit said, “Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Police Scotland on ‘101’ quoting incident number 892 of the 23rd of July.