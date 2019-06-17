Dad makes desperate plea to find daughter missing after Edinburgh night out

A father has made a desperate plea to find his daughter who went missing after an Edinburgh night out.

Martin Veart says his daughter, Sophia, was last seen by her friends in the Grassmarket area of the city in the early hours of Sunday, June 16th.

READ MORE: Swastikas daubed on tombs in historic Edinburgh cemetery

In one of a series shared tweets, Mr Veart says his daughter went out on Saturday night and failed to return home, adding: "We were to go to Glasgow this afternoon (Sunday) for an important event. If anyone sees her, please tell her to get in contact. I’m very worried."

In another post he describes his daughter's current hair colour as dyed-blonde on the left.

Mr Veart, who lives in Edinburgh according to his social media profile, said: "If you have seen Sophia or know where she is now, please contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting number 3067. If you know that Sophia is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Martin Veart's daughter, Sophia, was last seen by friends in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh. Pic: Google Maps

"If you are able to read this Sophia, get in contact please. Don't hesitate. All your friends are worried and are looking for you."

Mr Veart says he has reported his daughter's disappearance to police.

In another social media post this morning (Monday), he said he is "hopeful" after one sighting from yesterday was reported overnight.

He confirmed that Sophia is still missing and thanked everyone online for re-tweeting his appeal and for their messages of support.

Mr Veart added: "Still hopeful for a happy outcome and Sophia's safe return."