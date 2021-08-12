Road Policing Scotland reported the incident with a picture of two horses eating grass in the dark beside a road (Photo: Road Policing Scotland).

Posting at 5.30am on Thursday morning, Road Policing Scotland reported the horse incident to its followers with a picture of two horses eating grass beside a road in what appears to be a suburban area in Dalkeith.

The two horse bandits are pictured beside a police car suggesting they were intending to ‘stirrup trouble’, according to the Police.

Road policing officers in Dalkeith stepped in and the cows were reunited with their owners.

The horses got home safe, according to the police.

Commenting on the picture, Road Policing Scotland said: “DalkeithRP told these two to hoof it, there's neigh chance of a lift home.

"Before they could stirrup any trouble, they were reunited with their owners.

"The mane thing is that everyone got home safe.

"Our press office will field any further questions.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for further comment.

