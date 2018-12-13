‘Dangerous individual’ admits killing man in Fountainbridge

A man who admitted he was responsible for the death of Alan Glancy in his Capital home earlier this year was last night facing years behind bars.

Paul Ness, 46, pled guilty to the culpable homicide of Alan in Port Hamilton, Fountainbridge in January when he appeared yesterday at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 47-year-old’s body was found on February 1 and Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team launched a murder inquiry following a post mortem.

Inquiries established that Ness had assaulted Alan in his home between January 10 and February 1 and that he died as a result of a fatal stab wound to his leg.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pinkney said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Alan Glancy and I would like to thank them for their assistance throughout our investigation.

“Ness is a dangerous individual who subjected Alan to a level of violence that resulted in the loss of his life.

“Ness has now admitted his actions and although nothing will bring Alan back, we hope this will allow them some closure to this chapter of their lives.”

Ness will be sentenced in January.