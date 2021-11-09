Dante Bell: concern growing for missing Edinburgh teen
Edinburgh Police have asked for the public’s help in tracing missing 15-year-old Dante Bell, who was last seen on Monday evening.
Dante, who may also be known by the names of Jodie and Alison, was last seen at around 17:50 pm on Monday 8, November around Hillview Road in Corstorphine.
They are described as being 6 foot and slim, with short dark hair. When last seen, Dante was wearing a black zip-up hooded jumper over a black t-shirt with a red and black face logo, with black leggings and black trainers.
Edinburgh officers are growing increasingly concerned for their welfare.
Inspector Graeme Dignan, from Wester Hailes Police Station, said: “We are asking for anyone who has seen Dante or has any information on their whereabouts to get in touch as soon as possible."Together with Dante's family, our concerns are growing as time moves on. Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 4003 of 8th November 2021.”