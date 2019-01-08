Dashcam footage appeal amid search for Edinburgh man who went missing before Christmas

Police searching for a man missing since before Christmas are urging motorists and cyclists to check whether they may have captured footage of him.

A car belonging to Thomas Saunders was found apparently abandoned near to a forestry track in Ardgartan, Argyll and Bute around December 28.

Mr Saunders, 58, was last seen at the Premier Inn in Leith, Edinburgh on Sunday December 16, 2018, when he was seen driving from the hotel car park in the Volkswagen Golf.

It is not known what route he took or how he travelled to Argyll and Bute. However, the blue Volkswagen Golf GTi, registration number S274 OGB, is believed to have been at the location it was found since Tuesday December 18 or Wednesday December 19.

Police have carried out extensive searches, assisted by Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team, but have found no trace of the missing man.

Chief Inspector Douglas Wilson, area commander for Dunoon, urged anyone who has seen Mr Saunders or has information about his whereabouts to contact them.

He said: “It is not unusual for Thomas not to be in touch regularly with his family or friends. However, as each day passes without contact, we are becoming increasingly concerned for his wellbeing.

“I am asking anyone who recognises his description and who may have seen him to contact Police Scotland as a matter of urgency. If you know Thomas and have any knowledge of where he is or may have been since he was last seen, I would urge you to come forward.

“If anyone in Arrochar or wider Argyll and Bute remembers seeing Thomas’s distinctive car being driven in the area, please let us know.

“If any drivers have dashcam footage or if there are walkers or cyclists who may have unknowingly captured Thomas on a GoPro-type camera I would urge them to check their device, and if there is anything that can help our inquiries, I’d be keen to hear from them.”

Mr Saunders is described as white, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/greying hair, and may not be clean shaven

Chief Inspector Wilson said: “Extensive police inquiries have been ongoing, including searches by the force’s marine unit and helicopter, and I am also grateful for the assistance of the Arrochar Mountain Rescue Team in our efforts to locate Thomas.

“Finally, I would say to Thomas himself that if he see or hears our appeals, please let us know you are safe.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1270 of December 28.

