Davidson Mains: Investigation launched after reports of robbery at Edinburgh tanning salon

Police have launched an investigation after receiving reports of a robbery at a tanning salon in Edinburgh.

By Rachel Mackie
Sunday, 5th September 2021, 7:28 pm
Updated Sunday, 5th September 2021, 8:01 pm

Enquiries are still ongoing into the incident which occurred at a premises on Main Street in Davidson Mains around 5.05 pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a robbery at premises on Main Street in Davidson Mains, Edinburgh around 5.05pm on Sunday, 5 September.

“Nobody was injured. Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”

This is the second time the salon in Davidson Mains has been robbed as police are still investigating an incident that took place last Thursday.

A man with a knife entered the premises and made off with a three figure sum.

A tanning salon in Canonmills was robbed on the evening of Friday, August 27 where a similar sum was also taken.

A knife was also used in that robbery.

Anyone with any information should call 101.

