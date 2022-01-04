Dean Conner: Police in East Lothian ask for help in tracing missing man from Musselburgh

Police in East Lothian have asked for public assistance in their efforts to trace Dean Conner, a man missing from Musselburgh.

By Anna Bryan
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:06 pm

Dean was last seen on North High Street in Musselburgh, at around 2pm on Friday December 31, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Alice Byrne: Disappearance of missing Portobello woman 'out of character', say c...

He was last seen wearing dark joggers and a hooded top.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police said he had recently been in a local barbers.Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2238 of January 31, 2021.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Missing man Dean Conner was last seen on North High Street on New Years Eve.