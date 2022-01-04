Dean Conner: Police in East Lothian ask for help in tracing missing man from Musselburgh
Police in East Lothian have asked for public assistance in their efforts to trace Dean Conner, a man missing from Musselburgh.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:06 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 4:06 pm
Dean was last seen on North High Street in Musselburgh, at around 2pm on Friday December 31, 2021.
Read More
Read MoreAlice Byrne: Disappearance of missing Portobello woman 'out of character', say c...
He was last seen wearing dark joggers and a hooded top.
Police said he had recently been in a local barbers.Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2238 of January 31, 2021.