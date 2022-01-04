Dean was last seen on North High Street in Musselburgh, at around 2pm on Friday December 31, 2021.

He was last seen wearing dark joggers and a hooded top.

Police said he had recently been in a local barbers.Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland, by calling 101 and quoting incident number 2238 of January 31, 2021.

