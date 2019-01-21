Delivery driver ‘assaulted and threatened’ in Wester Hailes attempted robbery

Police are appealing for witnesses after a delivery driver was assaulted and threatened in an attempted robbery in Wester Hailes.

The incident happened at about 6.55pm on Friday, January 18 in Dumbryden Gardens.

The 24-year-old delivery driver was approached at the side of his van by two men who assaulted and threatened him in an attempt to steal his property.

The victim refused and was able to get in his van and drive away unharmed.

The suspects have been described as white males around 6ft tall, between 20 and 30 years old and speaking with local Edinburgh accents.

One was described as wearing a navy-blue coloured tracksuit top and bottom and had a snood or scarf around part of his face.

The second suspect is described as wearing a grey coloured top with the hood up, black jogging bottoms and a snood or scarf around part of his face.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those involved and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mark McGraw, from Corstorphine CID, said: “This was an understandably frightening experience for the victim who thankfully wasn’t seriously injured during the incident.

“The victim had driven into the area shortly before 7pm, making deliveries at the far end of Dumbryden Gardens, near the close that runs adjacent to Murrayburn Road.

“We’re keen to hear for anyone who may have seen the suspects, or anyone acting suspiciously around the vehicle or in this area at the time, to come forward and assist with our inquiries.”

Those with information are asked to contact Corstorphine CID on 101, quoting incident number 3580 of 18 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

