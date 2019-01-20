‘Despicable’: Appeal after woman robbed at ATM in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for assistance from the public as part of their investigation into a robbery in the Restalrig area.

The incident took place around 5.55pm on Saturday, 19 January outside the Scotmid on Restalrig Road South.

A 33-year-old woman had withdrawn cash from the ATM when she was approached by one of two men who had been standing nearby.

The man threatened the woman and stole a two-figure sum of money from her, before running off in the direction of Sleigh Drive.

The second man, who did not speak to the woman, headed in the same direction shortly after.

Both of the men are described as white, 5ft 9 to 10ins tall, of slim to medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The first man had his lower face covered and was wearing bright white trainers, while the second man had white flashes on his shoes and wore dark brown/tan-coloured gloves.

Detective Sergeant Iona Cory of Gayfield CID said: “This was a despicable incident which saw a woman on her own targeted as she withdrew money from a cashpoint.

“This is being treated with the utmost seriousness and a robust investigation is currently underway to trace these men, supported by local officers who will be conducting increased high visibility patrols in this area for the coming days.

“The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time and, as part of our ongoing enquiries, I’d ask anyone who may have witnessed this, anyone who may have seen the men in the area or any motorists who captured them on dashcam footage, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2933 of 19th January, or report this anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.