Detectives seek witness to Edinburgh-Fife bus passengers for attempted murder case

A witness who saw two bus passengers who travelled from Edinburgh to Fife at the weekend could hold vital clues to an attempted murder, detectives believe.

A man has appeared in court after a 35-year-old woman was left permanently disfigured during a disturbance at an address in Glenrothes, at around 9.05pm on Saturday.

She was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, where she remains in a serious condition.

Officers are trying to trace a man who may have seen two men get off a bus from Edinburgh to the Bankhead Roundabout in Glenrothes, at around 8.05pm on Saturday evening.

It is believed he witnessed two men alight a bus that had travelled from Edinburgh and may have briefly interacted with them.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick from Glenrothes CID said: “If you are the person we are looking to speak to, please contact us immediately.

“I would like to stress, this is purely to assist our inquiries.”

