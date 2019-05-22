'Distinctive print' depicting Aussie rules football found by Edinburgh police

Have your say

A unique and eye-catching print has been found by Edinburgh Police's search and recovery team.

The 'distinctive' print was found carefull packaged in a plastic tube.

The distinctive print

Writing on Facebook, Police Scotland said: "Officers from the Search & Recovery Team in Edinburgh have recovered this item.

READ MORE: Two appear in court after 5 handguns and over 40 blades seized in Midlothian town

"It's a distinctive print depicting Aussie rules football which was carefully packaged in a plastic tube."

If you have any information that may assist in this item being returned to its owner, contact police via 101 quoting incident number 904 22/05/19.

For the latest crim enews from Edinburgh and the surrounding ares - join our new Facebook group here.