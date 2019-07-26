Doctor who fondled midwife's knee at Christmas party in Edinburgh pub suspended

A DOCTOR who fondled a midwife’s knee at a Christmas party in an Edinburgh pub has been suspended for six months.

Dr Michael Ross, 44, reached under the woman’s dress as they sat at a table in a pub with colleagues shortly after he had just bought them all prosecco.

The horrified woman, named only as Miss A, fled and called her husband to pick her up while Ross apologised for his seedy behaviour at the pub in Edinburgh.

The shamed dad-of-two also fondled her left knee up to her thigh three months later within their shared office.

Ross, who was a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Edinburgh, claimed he had accidentally put his hand on the midwife’s knee and removed it once he had

noticed.

But a hearing earlier this year of the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) found him guilty of sexually motivated misconduct.

He had faced the prospect of being struck off the register to practise but instead has been suspended for six months.

The Manchester tribunal heard the incidents took place between December 2016 and March 2017, months after Miss A, who has a PhD, began helping with training at the university.

In evidence she said: “I felt Dr Ross’ hand on my thigh. It was done in a very sexual way and not a friendly way.”

Tribunal panel chairman Dr Nigel Westwood said Dr Ross still insists any sexual motivation.

A university spokeswoman said: “Dr Ross is no longer employed by the university. The university was informed of these events and followed due procedure to investigate them.”