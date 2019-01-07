Dog owner attacked by thief who tried to steal Golden Retriever in Saughton

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses after a 50-year-old woman was assaulted and an attempt was made to steal her dog in Saughton.

The incident happened in West Fairbrae Drive shortly after 9pm on Saturday, 5 January, as the woman was walking her Golden Retriever.

She sustained an injury to her face after a male pushed her from behind and demanded the dog from her.

It’s believed a struggle subsequently took place and the woman was able to keep hold of her dog. The male then made off east on West Fairbrae Drive.

The Scottish Ambulance Service rushed to the scene where the woman was treated for minor injuries to her face.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the “distressing” incident.

The suspect is described as being 5ft 5 - 8ins tall, of slim build, wearing a black hoodie and dark clothing with a local accent.

Detective Constable Lisa Woodford of Corstorphine CID said: “This was understandably a very distressing incident for the woman who, thankfully, was able to keep hold of her dog.

“Officers attended the area quickly and conducted local enquiries following this report. However, we continue to investigate and are urging those who may be able to help to come forward.

“Anyone who heard the commotion from the male shouting, and perhaps the dog barking, or saw the incident take place is asked to get in touch.

“The male may have been injured during the struggle and anyone who could have seen him in the area, or who recognises his description, is also urged to come forward.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number of 3624 of 5th January, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

