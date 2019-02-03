Dog owner ‘beat his pet to death in a rage’

A DOG owner has been convicted of beating his pet to death in a rage.

Alexander McGhee, 44, claimed he had no idea how his lurcher, called Murray, had died.

But experts concluded the animal had suffered injuries consistent with being “hit, kicked or shaken with considerable force” after carrying out a post mortem.

Neighbours giving evidence at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court described hearing noises like a dog being “thrown against a wall” and an angry male voice shouting. They later called the police.

McGhee claimed the dog had run away from his home in Methil on the night of July 8 2017, after he accidentally left the door open.

He told investigators he had found the dog’s lifeless body at the side of Swan Brae the following morning and could not explain how he had died.

Veterinary pathologist Dr Bryn Tennant previously said: “The outcome of the post-mortem examination was that this dog had been subjected to multiple traumatic incidents.

“The constellation of injuries, in my opinion, were not consistent with a road traffic accident.

“There is a very, very remote possibility that this dog was struck by a vehicle but from what I saw, I do not believe that happened on the basis on my examination.”

When officers went to McGhee’s home hours later, they found the body of the dog in the boot of a car and observed the owner attempting to hide injuries on his hand.

Sheriff Alistair Thornton said he was satisfied that McGhee had caused the dog unnecessary suffering by inflicting blunt force trauma and found him guilty.

He deferred sentence to allow for the preparation of background reports and for him to consider imposing a ban on owning animals.