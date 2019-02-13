Donations call for crime-hit East Lothian social enterprise

Have your say

FUNDRAISERS are trying to get a crime-hit social enterprise up and running again.

Thieves smashed their way into Viarama in East ­Linton over the weekend to steal hi-tech equipment.

The raid halted the enterprise’s work in offering virtual reality experiences to children, the elderly and terminally ill.

The thieves also stole a ­collection tin for Leuchie House respite centre in North Berwick.

Now an online fundraising page has brought in more than £1,300 towards a £5,000 target in less than a day to help owner Billy Agnew.

Helena Johnson, who set up the page said: “Billy’s family’s livelihood was snatched away after thieves broke in to his premises and stole his future and the chance for other people to live life to the fullest too.

“If you can help Billy start to get his future back, even in a small way, we will be very grateful.”

Donations can be made on the Viarama fundraising page.

