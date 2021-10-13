Don't Be That Guy: Police Scotland launches new campaign to tackle male sexual entitlement

A video for campaign Don’t Be That Guy was shared across social media on Wednesday and addresses misogyny and sexism as a gateway to sexual violence.

The video, which has already been viewed over 81,000 times, stars several man asking various questions.

“Ever called a girl doll?

"Or whistled at her walking down the street?

"Ever stared at a woman on a bus?

"Or said tae yer mate ‘I’d do that’.

"You ever give a girl a compliment, like nice…?”

"And wondered why you didn’t get a thank you?

The questions escalate into more coercive behaviour, and ends with one saying: “Sexual violence begins long before you think it does.”

The video has been shared on Twitter by Nicola Sturgeon, who wrote: “ This new campaign from @PoliceScotland is powerful and important.

“I’d ask all men to watch this film - and then encourage your sons, fathers, brothers and friends to do likewise.

The problem of misogyny and violence against women has been leading the news since the murder of Sarah Evarard by a Met Police Officer.

Last month, the BBC reported that one woman is killed every three days in the UK, and 92% of violent attacks on women by men are by someone that they know.

They added that in 2020 the Office of National Statistics reported that 4.9 million women had been victims of sexual assault in their lives.

According to Zero Tolerance Scotland, one in ten women in Scotland has experienced rape.

Rape Crisis Scotland helpline: 08088 01 03 02

Scottish Women’s Aid: 0800 027 1234

