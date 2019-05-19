Dramatic footage shows a man with a crossbow bolt sticking out his chest in Bathgate

INCREDIBLE video footage of a man with a crossbow bolt coming out his chest has been posted on YouTube.

Three videos, which appear to have been filmed in Bathgate, West Lothian, show the victim telling onlookers “I’ve been shot, right through my heart and it’s killing me”.

A man is heard saying "I've been shot" as he walks around with a crossbow hanging from his chest. Picture: Youtube.

A second video, posted on Friday, shows armed police on the scene, some with riot gear, assisting the injured man and asking bystanders to go back inside.

The voice of one man can be heard shouting “he’s been shot” repeatedly, as the victim adds “I cannae take it out bro, I cannae take it out. I’ve been shot. A crossbow, right through here, right through my heart and it’s killing me” as he points at his chest.

Footage also shows a man walking around carrying a crossbow and pointing it at another bystander. One man asks him “what are you doing? Why have you got a crossbow?” before he goes back inside.

The aftermath of the incident. Picture: Youtube

Police Scotland could not be contacted for comment.