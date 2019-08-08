Dramatic video shows flames bursting out of manhole on pavement in Edinburgh

Have your say

A dramatic video has emerged of an underground electrical fire causing flames to burst out of a manhole in Edinburgh.

The fire, which happened just after 9am today (Thursday), started underground on Gorgie Road at the junction with Smithfield Street.

Two fire service appliances were sent to the scene and the flames were extinguished before Scottish Power took over the scene.

A loud crackling noise can be heard on the video coming from the fire.

A cordon was in place while fire crews dealt with the blaze.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "We were called by numerous members of the public at 8.06am on Thurday, August 8 to a fire coming from a manhole outside number 225 Gorgie Road.

"We sent two appliances from Sighthill fire station and placed a cordon around the fire and lifted the manhole cover. Electric cable under the ground was alight and Scottish Power took over the scene, which we left at 9.58am."

Scottish Power have been contacted for information.