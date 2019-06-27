Drink-fuelled Polish men and woman make homophobic comments on Edinburgh-Armadale train

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for witnesses after a group of “drunk” men and a woman made homophobic comments on a ScotRail train from Edinburgh.

The incident happened on board the 4:09pm service travelling between Edinburgh Waverley and Armadale on June 16th.

British Transport Police officers

In a statement released today, BTP said the comments made were offensive and were sexually aggressive and homophobic in nature.

The statement said: “One of the witnesses on board the service was so intimidated they got off at one of the stations along the route and waited for the next train.

“The group, consisting of four men and one women, were of Polish nationality.

“Officers would like to speak with anyone else who was on board this train and witnessed what happened.”

Anyone with information should contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 325 of 16/06/2019.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.