Driver attacked by half-naked carjacker ‘wielding metal object’

A West Lothian driver was left with facial injuries after being attacked by a bare-chested man who tried to steal his car keys.

The assault and attempted robbery happened around 7:45pm on Monday at Drumshoreland Road in Pumpherston, West Lothian.

A 38-year-old man was driving his silver Ford Focus car towards Broxburn when he was confronted by the bare-chested suspect standing in the middle of the road.

He stopped his vehicle and was struck in the face by the man who brandished a “metal object”.

The attacker then tried to steal his car keys before he was able to flee from the scene.

The victim attended St John’s Hospital for treatment to his injuries before reporting the matter to police.

The attacker is described as white, 5ft 10 tall with a heavy build, short dark-red hair, tattoos across his chest and wearing camouflage shorts.

Detective Sergeant David Macmillan from Livingston CID said: “This is a very unusual incident, which resulted in the victim sustaining some painful injuries to his face.

“Though, thankfully, he did not surrender the keys to his vehicle and was able to get away from his attacker.”

Police say they have very good description of the suspect and asked anyone who recognises the description of this man to get in touch.

Anyone with information should contact Livingston CID via 101.

