Driver found in his car on busy M90 near Edinburgh was more than six times the booze limit
A driver who was caught more than SIX times the drink drive limit has been banned from the road.
Douglas Davidson, 48, was spotted by police officers sitting in his car on the M90 near to Kirkliston, near Edinburgh, at around 7pm on October 23 last year.
And when the officers spoke to Davidson it became apparent he had been drinking alcohol.
He was breathalysed at the roadside and a subsequent breath test at a police station showed he had 148mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.
Davidson, from Keith, Banffshire, was arrested and spent the night in custody before appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last year.
He has now reappeared in the dock pleaded guilty to the drink drive offence.
A not guilty plea to failing to give his name to police officers during the incident was accepted by the Crown.
Sheriff Adrian Fraser banned Davidson from driving for 16 months and ordered him to carry out 104 hours of unpaid work in the community as a punishment.
The sheriff said Davidson was eligible to take part in a drink drive rehabilitation scheme which if successfully completed would see the road ban cut by a quarter.
Davidson pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle with 148mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the M90, near to Kirkliston, on October 23, 2020.