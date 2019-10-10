Driver reported for transporting three-piece suite in car boot and roof on Scottish street

A driver transporting a three-piece suite in a car - with most of it sticking on to the roof - was unsurprisingly pulled over police.

By Paul Rodger
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 13:22 pm
The offending vehicle. Picture: Road Policing Scotland

The silver Mercedes saloon car was stopped by traffic officers on Aikenhead Road, in Glasgow.

Three parts of a black suite had been precariously strapped to the boot and roof of the motor.

The car was stopped on a Saturday afternoon earlier this month and a 49-year-old man was reported for his excessive load and other driving offences.

Posting the picture on Twitter, Road Policing Scotland stated: "Officers from #GlasgowRP stopped this vehicle due to its load.

"Driver reported for load and other offences and suitable advice given for the transport of couches in the future. #TheMoreYouLookTheWorseItGets #WeNeedTheManWithAVan"

The picture left users stunned, with some even questioning whether it was real.

One person said: "No way? This looks like it's photoshopped?"

While another commented: "Didn't think Mercedes done an eight seater saloon car."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "On Saturday, October 5, road policing officers stopped a vehicle at 2.20pm on Aikenhead Road, Glasgow, due to its load.

"A 49-year-old male driver was reported for load and other driving offences."