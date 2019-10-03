Drug dealer caught with nearly two kilos of heroin in Edinburgh flat where police also found stun gun

A drug trafficker has been jailed for being caught with heroin worth almost £180,000 on the streets, after police armed with a search warrant found him in an unlocked Edinburgh flat.

Officers discovered Craig Dimelow, 28, with nearly two kilos of the Class A drug, quantities of adulterant and equipment used for cutting the drug.

Dimelow's DNA was discovered on a face mask contaminated with heroin, paracetamol and caffeine recovered from the flat in the Gilmerton area.

A stun gun was also found which belonged to Ian Newlands, 54, who was the council tax payer for the flat in Captain's Drive.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that police had mounted a surveillance operation on the flat and saw that Dimelow regularly visited the property.

Advocate depute Eric Robertson told the court that "substantial quantities of Class A drugs, adulterant and paraphernalia for mixing powders" were recovered following the search at the address frequented by Dimelow.

He added that the case also concerned "the recovery of a prohibited weapon in terms of the Firearms Act, namely a stun gun, from the possession of the accused Ian Newlands".

Heroin Found Under Overalls

Dimelow, a self-employed painter and decorator, was seen to arrive at the flat on October 31 last year with another man in a van and both went into the close at Captains Drive empty handed.

Dimelow left minutes later with a bulky carrier bag and the pair then drove to a car park at Dalgety Bay, Fife.

The other man took a pair of white overalls from the van and put them in a litter bin with Dimelow in attendance.

After they left detectives checked the bin and found the carrier bag, containing nearly £9,000 worth of heroin, under the overalls.

Mr Robertson said that after gathering intelligence police were granted search warrants for the flat in Captain's Drive and Dimelow's home in Leving Place, Livingston.

When they turned up at the Gilmerton flat they found Dimelow was there alone with almost two kilos of heroin, 38 kilos of paracetamol and caffeine used to cut the Class A drug, along with face masks, sieves and a press.

A further search at his home in West Lothian turned up £10,740 in cash.

Dimelow admitted being concerned in the supply of heroin between October 31 and November 21 last year, when he appeared in court.

Unemployed benefit claimant Newlands pled guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon, the stun gun.

The judge, Lord Woolman, remanded Dimelow in custody while a background report is prepared on him ahead of sentencing.

Sentencing was also deferred on Newlands who had his bail continued.

Dimelow is also facing proceedings to seize any crime profits from him.