Drugs haul worth thousands after vehicles stopped near Hillend ski centre

Thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized and five men charged with drug related offences after two vehicles were stopped near Hillend's ski centre.

Midlothian Community Action Officers stopped two vehicles in suspicious circumstances near to the Midlothian Snowsports Centre at Hillend on Saturday, 28 September whilst on proactive patrols.

Five males were detained for the purpose of a drugs search and dealer quantities of Cocaine, Cannabis and Ecstasy were found.

As a result two addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh were searched under warrant and further controlled substances found and seized.

Officers also seized in excess of £2000 in connection with this incident believed to be the proceeds of crime.

All five males were charged with drug related offences and both drivers of the vehicles with dangerous driving, they were held in Police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sherriff Court on 1st October 2019.