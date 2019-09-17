Drugs seized and one arrested during police raid in Edinburgh's Southside

POLICE have seized a quantity of drugs in a raid on a flat in Edinburgh's Southside.
Officers went to the address in St Patrick's Square soon after 9am this morning and found an unspecified amount of a controlled drug, understood to be Ecstasy. One man was arrested.
Police said they did not yet have an estimate of the street value of the drugs seized.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Around 9.10 am this morning, Tuesday 17 September 2019, police, as part of an intelligence led operation, searched a flat in St Patrick's Sq, Edinburgh, and recovered a quantity of controlled drugs, believed to be MDMA (Ecstasy). A 23 year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquiries are continuing."