Drugs with street value of £15,000 seized from property in West Lothian

Police have swooped on a property in Uphall Station following a tip-off from the public in a search for drugs.

A man, 34, has subsequently been charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act following a substantial recovery of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

The accused is due in court today. Picture: TSPL

At around 9am yesterday, officers from the West Lothian Pro-Active Crime Team (PCT) carried out a search of an address in Nettlehill Drive.

The drugs are valued at over £15,000.

Police also removed a hydraulic press from the property.

The man is due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Josh Hurst from the PCT said: "This has been a significant drugs recovery that was made possible thanks to the vital information we received from the public.

"Our communities continue to make it clear that they will not tolerate drug dealing in their areas and whenever they provide us with intelligence, we will carry out enforcement activity like this."