Drums stolen from Edinburgh samba band found dumped in Midlothian

A DOGGED drum band has vowed to beat the criminals after some of their stolen kit was found on a Midlothian dump.

The Evening News reported last month how The Edinburgh Samba School’s van and gear was nicked days before they flew out to a major global gig.

Some of the drums also stolen

They managed to make the German festival in a rented van with borrowed kit while an online fundraiser this week topped £3,000.

“With an outpouring of support from the samba community we were able to get to Germany and drum up a storm,” said committee member Dave McGuire, 46.

“We'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who helped make this possible, and whose ongoing support is enabling the band to continue to function.”

About 40 drums and other percussion instruments were in the white Ford Transit - registration ST10 XJA - when it was taken from a Blackhall street.

The band estimated the total loss to run into the tens of thousands of pounds, with many of the instruments one-offs and irreplaceable.

An eagle-eyed passer-by spotted some of their kit dumped on fly-tipping sites in Newtonvillage and Danderhall.

“While there has been no sign of the van, we are pleased to say that some of our drums have been found,” said Dave.

“Whilst we assess the damage done to the drums, we’re still on the lookout for those yet to be found.”

The band were able to make the Coburg International Samba Festival thanks to a discounted rental van from Europcar and borrowing drums off fellow bands.

Video shows fans dancing in a Coburg street as the band plays its signature samba music around them.

“They say that music brings people together, and in this instance, that has really proven to be the case,” said Dave.

“Our 25th anniversary year has proven to be unexpectedly eventful, but as they also say, the beat goes on.”

The 60-strong group are now hoping Evening News readers can help track down their treasured drums.

Band members, who play community events and festivals across the Lothians, are asking fans to keep a lookout in case someone tries to sell any still missing drums online.

Police confirmed officers are still investigating following the theft from Craigcrook Place between Saturday, June 29 and yesterday, July 2.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2708 of 2nd July,” said a Police Scotland spokesman.

“Alternatively a report can be made to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,” he added.

Donations can be made to Edinburgh Samba School's Justgiving page as it nears the £3,500 target.