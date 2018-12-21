Drunk sex attacker who raped schoolgirl in Edinburgh jailed

A sex attacker who raped a 13-year-old schoolgirl after drinking heavily was jailed today.

John Turnbull, 47, assaulted the girl at a house in Edinburgh where she was visiting.

During the attack the victim asked Turnbull to stop but he ignored her and lay on top of her before raping her.

Advocate depute Maryam Labaki told the High Court in Edinburgh: “She was trying to get up but due to the size of the accused, who is six foot and weighs around 20 stone, was unable to get out from under him.”

The girl was constantly struggling with her attacker and telling him ‘no’ and managed to free an arm and elbowed him on the stomach, resulting in him rolling over.

She then managed to get up and ran out of the house as she was scared he would try and attack her again.

She ran to a relative’s house and banged on the door and revealed what had happened to her before police were called.

The prosecutor said police constables arrived and found the girl very upset. She added: “She was crying, visibly shaking and hyperventilating.”

Other officers went to the house where the rape occurred and found Turnbull sleeping in the property.

The court heard that the van driver, of Auchtubh, Lochearnhead, in Perthshire, had consumed a lot of alcohol prior to the attack on the girl.

The girl was medically examined after the attack and found to have injuries consistent with her account of what happened. DNA also linked Turnbull to the crime.

Turnbull admitted lying on top of the girl preventing her getting up and molesting and raping her on April 29 this year.

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy said a background report would be required on the first offender before he is sentenced.

The judge, Lord Woolman, ordered a report be prepared with a risk assessment and remanded Turnbull in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Turnbull was placed on the sex offenders’ register.

