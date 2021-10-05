Police Scotland officers carried out an investigation into the wilful fire-raisings which occurred on Saturday, October 2, and a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged as a result.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.