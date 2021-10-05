Drylaw: Man arrested and charged following a number of intentional fires in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested and charged after a number of fires were started in the Drylaw area of Edinburgh over the weekend.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:49 am

Police Scotland officers carried out an investigation into the wilful fire-raisings which occurred on Saturday, October 2, and a 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged as a result.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

