Officers in East Lothian are appealing for information after two break-ins in Aberlady and Musselburgh.

The first incident happened at around 12.25am on Wednesday, January 12 where entry had been forced into a garage at a property off Craigielaw Park in Aberlady.

A Canyon Fat Bike, black in colour with red text on the frame, and a white coloured mountain bike were both stolen, along with a Titleist golf bag, containing a set of taylor-made clubs were stolen.

One of the bikes stolen from a garage at a property off Craigielaw Park in Aberlady. A Canyon Fat Bike, black in colour with red text on the frame (Photo: Police Scotland).

Clothing including a waterproof jacket, trousers and hat, was also stolen.

In total, the items stolen from this property are estimated to be worth in excess of £5000.

A second break-in was also reported at a bicycle shop on North High Street at around 1.30am the same day in Musselburgh.

Entry was forced to the premises and a number of bicycles were stolen.

It is understood that the perpetrators had been in the area earlier in the night to check the property prior to the break-in.

Three unidentified men were seen in the area. Two of these men are described as being in their early 20s, of slim build, around 5ft 8in to 6ft tall and all dressed in black or dark clothing and wearing balaclavas.

They are believed to have left the area in a white van on Mart Street heading towards Edinburgh.

A second vehicle, possibly a blue hatchback, has also been seen acting suspiciously in the area.

Jordan Stevenson, detective Constable said: “Our enquiries into both of these incidents are at an early stage but it is believed both incidents are linked.

“These types of incident have a lasting impact on the victims and I would urge anyone who have any information about either incident to come forward.

“If you saw or heard any suspicious activity or vehicles operating in the area or may have dashcam or private CCTV footage then please let us know.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting Incident Number 0156 - 12/01/2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

