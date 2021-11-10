Video taken by local Leanne Bathgate shows a large police presence on the residential street in the middle of the night.

Officers received the call about an assault at a property on Muirpark Terrace at around 11.20pm on November 8.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a property on Muirpark Terrace, Tranent around 11.20pm on Monday 8 November following a report of an assault.”

