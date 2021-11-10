East Lothian Crime: Enquiries ongoing following assault in Tranent

Police in East Lothian received a report of an assault in Tranent on Monday.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 7:41 am

Video taken by local Leanne Bathgate shows a large police presence on the residential street in the middle of the night.

Officers received the call about an assault at a property on Muirpark Terrace at around 11.20pm on November 8.

Read More

Read More
Covid Edinburgh: 86-year-old woman queued in wind and rain for jag but health ce...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a property on Muirpark Terrace, Tranent around 11.20pm on Monday 8 November following a report of an assault.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

East Lothian Crime: Enquiries ongoing following assault in Tranent - picture and video taken by Leanne Bathgate.