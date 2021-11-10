East Lothian Crime: Enquiries ongoing following assault in Tranent
Police in East Lothian received a report of an assault in Tranent on Monday.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 7:41 am
Video taken by local Leanne Bathgate shows a large police presence on the residential street in the middle of the night.
Officers received the call about an assault at a property on Muirpark Terrace at around 11.20pm on November 8.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a property on Muirpark Terrace, Tranent around 11.20pm on Monday 8 November following a report of an assault.”