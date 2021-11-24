A man was spotted trying to open the doors of cars parked in the new estates on either side of the Strawberry Corner Garden Centre in Wallyford, between 2am and 4am on Wednesday, November 17.

Police are investigating these incidents, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect. They have requested that anyone in the area with private CCTV or doorbell footage check this, if they have not already spoken to the police.

On Facebook, the East Lothian Police Division page urged the public to come forward with any other information that could prove helpful to their investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police by phoning 101 quoting Incident No 1745 of 17/11/21 or emailing [email protected]

