On Thursday, the 15-year-old male was arrested after riding up and down Tranent High street on an electric off-road motorbike.

He was riding on the pavements, not wearing a helmet, with a number of members of the public in the area at the time.

The teen was identified by community officers as being part of a group from Prestonpans.

This group is being targeted specifically by the police and other partnering agencies, including road traffic police and ELCAT, as part of Operation Azide.

This is following a rise in anti social behaviour in the area.

The youth will be reported for numerous offences relating to both the incident in Tranent as well as previous reports from Prestonpans.

The bike was seized by police under Road Traffic Act.

