East Lothian firearm threat: Police reassure public no firearm involved in incident involving two young men threatened
No firearm was involved in an incident where two young men were threatened with a weapon East Lothian, Police Scotland has revealed.
The incident happened on Monday and a 47-year-old has since been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.
Officers received a report of a disturbance and a report that two male youths had been threatened with a firearm at Foresters Park pitches, Tranent.
The 47-year-old man charged is subject of a report to Procurator Fiscal.
In a statement online, Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 13 December, officers received a report of a disturbance and that two male youths had been threatened with a firearm at Foresters Park pitches, Tranent.
"We would like to reassure people that no firearm was involved in this incident.
"A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace and is subject of a report to Procurator Fiscal.”