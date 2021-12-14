East Lothian firearm threat: Police reassure public no firearm involved in incident involving two young men threatened

No firearm was involved in an incident where two young men were threatened with a weapon East Lothian, Police Scotland has revealed.

By Hannah Brown
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 5:48 pm

The incident happened on Monday and a 47-year-old has since been charged in connection with a breach of the peace.

Officers received a report of a disturbance and a report that two male youths had been threatened with a firearm at Foresters Park pitches, Tranent.

The 47-year-old man charged is subject of a report to Procurator Fiscal.

Police received a report of a disturbance and a report that two male youths had been threatened with a firearm at Foresters Park pitches, Tranent (Photo: Google Maps).

In a statement online, Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Monday, 13 December, officers received a report of a disturbance and that two male youths had been threatened with a firearm at Foresters Park pitches, Tranent.

"We would like to reassure people that no firearm was involved in this incident.

"A 47-year-old man has been charged in connection with a breach of the peace and is subject of a report to Procurator Fiscal.”

