East Lothian former chip van owner jailed for sex attacks on 3 victims

An East Lothian rapist who carried out sex attacks on three victims over two decades has been jailed.

William Turner had denied a string of offences during a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh but was convicted of six sex charges.

Turner, 62, of Whitecraig, repeatedly raped one woman at various addresses in the area between 1980 and 2001.

The court heard that the victim sometimes fought and tried to resist Turner during the attacks but at others just gave into him.

Advocate depute Greg Farrell told jurors: “He took what he wanted from her using as much force as required to get it.”

Turner, who formerly ran a chip van business, also began indecently assaulting a girl when she was aged 15 and went on to rape her.

The victim was sexually assaulted in a van parked at a layby at Wallyford and at a house in Whitecraig.

Turner went on to carry out a further rape attack on a third victim on an occasion between February 1994 and February the following year in a van parked at a layby between Prestonpans and Wallyford after taking off the woman’s trousers.

Turner will be sentenced next month in Glasgow.

