Angela Fyfe attacked her now ex-boyfriend with a vase before coughing and hurling vile abuse at police officers.

Angela Fyfe, 34, lashed out at partner Fraser Blair when the pair clashed over a former girlfriend of his in February this year.

She then assaulted a police officer by coughing at him while she also shouted racist abuse at a second PC after she had been arrested.

Fyfe, from Tranent, East Lothian, pleaded guilty to three charges when she appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Prosecutor Alan Wickham told the court Fyfe and Mr Blair had been drinking alcohol as they celebrated a friend’s engagement before she turned violent at her home earlier this year.

Mr Wickham said the hairdresser became “abusive” towards her partner due to a conversation about his former partner and locked him out of her home forcing him to break a window to regain entry.

The fiscal depute said during the vicious confrontation, which was said to have taken place throughout the home, she “grabbed a purple vase and hit him on the head” with it.

Mr Blair managed to wrestle the makeshift weapon from Fyfe and smash it on a wall before she then picked up a carton of fabric softener and poured the liquid over Mr Blair’s head.

The court heard the stylist was subsequently arrested later that evening and while on route to an Edinburgh police station she spat within the van and called a female officer “a f***ing Polish bitch”.

She then coughed on purpose at PC Alan Clark while she was being processed at St Leonard’s police station.

Lawyer Andrew Docherty said Fyfe was “deeply ashamed and embarrassed” at landing herself in court and had mixed anti-depressants and alcohol that evening.

Sheriff Nigel Ross said the hairdresser’s behaviour had been “inexplicable” and fined her a total of £395.

Fyfe pleaded guilty to an amended charge of assaulting Blair by striking him with a vase and pouring fabric softener over him at her home in Tranent on February 13 this year.

She also admitted to spitting within a police vehicle and making offensive and racial remarks to a police officer.

Fyfe also pleaded guilty to assaulting PC Alan Clark by coughing at him.

