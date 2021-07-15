East Lothian: Man arrested in connection with human trafficking after East Lothian victim exploited and forced to sell drugs

A man has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking offence after exploiting someone and forcing them to sell drugs in East Lothian.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 11:30 am

Police Scotland received a report that a person in East Lothian was potentially being exploited and forced to sell drugs.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Galashiels after police carried out enforcement work at an address in the town on Wednesday, July, 14.

Police found a small amount of Class B drugs within the property, along with a three-figure sum of cash.

Detective Inspector Laura Dickson said: “This highlights our continued commitment to work with partners to pursue those involved in this type of criminality.

"Our aim is to safeguard individuals who may be at risk of exploitation and significant harm from drug dealers who target the most vulnerable in our communities.

“If you have concerns, or information, please report this to us on 101.

“The victim continues to receive support by appropriate partner agencies.”

