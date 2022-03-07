Alistair Seawright was ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community last week after he admitted to a charge of possessing the drug

The landscape gardener was back in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court within days where he pleaded guilty to three offences including driving a vehicle while more than five times the legal drink drive limit.

Seawright was caught by Police Scotland officers with 111mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at Redburn Road in Prestonpans on September 13, 2020.

Police had been called out to deal with a disturbance involving Seawright where he had attended at an address in the street and kicked a front door and uttered threats of violence to those inside the property.

The 39-year-old also struck a window causing damage while making the threats towards his ex-partner Kirstin Baillie.

Seawright also assaulted PC Ross Vietch by kicking him to the body at Edinburgh Road in Tranent on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to three charges at the capital court and will return before Sheriff John Mundy who deferred sentence for reports to later this month.

He also pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on the same date.

