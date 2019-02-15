East Lothian man missing for 5 days is found safe and well in Edinburgh

Have your say

A 27-year-old East Lothian man who was previously reported missing has been traced in Edinburgh this morning, police have confirmed.

Rimantas Gailiunas, who is from Haddington, had not been seen since Sunday, February 10th but was today found safe and well in the Capital.

Officers thanked those who shared the missing person appeal.

