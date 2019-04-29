East Lothian police hunt 4X4 driver after partridges stolen and killed

Police are hunting the driver of a 4X4 vehicle following the theft of a ‘large amount’ of partridges in East Lothian which resulted in some of the birds dying from shock.

Local officers were called to the small holding in East Fortune, by North Berwick, following the incident on Friday April 26th.

The owner said a suspicious vehicle had been captured on private CCTV on their land the previous evening.

In a statement released on social media today, police said: “On checking the sheds where the partridges are housed, they (the owner) have noticed a large amount of birds to be missing and some found dead, thought to have succumbed due to shock.

“A 4x4 style vehicle, similar to a Mitsubishi L200 has been captured on CCTV and we would encourage anyone who may have any further information with regards this incident to report this to officers via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident number 0599 of 26/04/19.”

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via the website

