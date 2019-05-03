East Lothian police hunt suspected hare coursers after Subaru carrying lurcher dogs seen in field

Police are investigating a report of hare coursing in part of East Lothian after officers spotted a Subaru vehicle being driven across a field with lurcher dogs inside.

Officers were called to farmland in the Humbie area to deal with a report of the illegal practice, whereby hares are hunted by dogs for sport, at about 7:30pm on Thursday May 2.

In a statement, police said a maroon or red-coloured Subaru Forrester was seen driving across fields and within this car were two men and three lurcher type dogs.

The statement said: "It is believed this car has been spotted in the area on a number of occasions and while we've not identified any crimes at this time, we are keen to trace the occupants of this vehicle as soon as possible to establish why they were in the area.

"Similarly, we'd also be keen to hear from any members of the public who may have relevant information."

Anyone with information should contact police via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 3529 02/05/19.