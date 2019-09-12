East Lothian police hunt three men after cyclist attacked in Haddington robbery

Police are seeking three men after a cyclist was attacked during a robbery in Haddington.

The 44-year-old man was assaulted near Tynebank Road at about 9:30pm on Sunday, September 8th. The cyclist was not injured.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone living locally to check their own CCTV.

READ MORE: Hibs fan who tried to punch Rangers captain hurled sectarian abuse at later game between sides

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident and anyone in the area who may have relevant CCTV.

In a statement released this evening, the force said officers are looking to speak to three men in connection with the attack.

They are described as: White, about 6ft in height, of slim build and wearing a dark-coloured hooded top; white, about 5ft 8ins in height, slim and wearing a grey-coloured hooded top; one wearing a hooded top.

All of the men are described as being in their late teens or early 20s.

Detective Constable Jordan Kerr, who is leading enquiries, said: “This type of incident in this particular area is extremely rare and will therefore not be tolerated. I urge anyone who either saw the incident or has information which could help to contact Police as soon as possible on 101 quoting ref. no. 0558 of September 9. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.

"We would particularly like to hear from anyone who saw these men or recognises their description to get in touch. I would also ask anyone who lives in the area to check their private CCTV incase anything useful has been captured."

He added: "Enquiries are also ongoing into a house breaking that took place to a property in the Waterside area overnight from the 8th into the 9th. At the moment we are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked, however I would also encourage anyone with information about this particular incident to get in touch."