East Lothian police release e-fit of Musselburgh serious assault suspect

Police in East Lothian have released an e-fit of a man they are looking to trace as part of their investigation into a serious assault in Musselburgh.

The incident took place at a flat in Millhill Wynd shortly before 8:30pm on Saturday, February 9th.

East Lothian police have release an e-fit of a man they want to speak to. Pic: Police Scotland

The man shown in the e-fit is described as white, aged around 25 years old, with grey hair and is believed to have a tattoo on his forearm.

Detective Sergeant Susan Taylor, of the Public Protection Unit, said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we’ve been conducting thorough enquiries in the area since this was reported to us. I want to reassure the local community that this is being treated as a priority.

“We are working to identify the man in the e-fit and would urge anyone who may recognise him, or who may have seen suspicious behaviour by anyone in the Millhill Wynd area on Saturday evening, to call either us or Crimestoppers anonymously as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4259 of 9th February, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

