East Lothian police seek youths after man, 52, left with 'serious facial injuries' in 'nasty' attack

Police are seeking a gang of youths after a 52-year-old man was left with serious facial injuries after a 'nasty' attack in Tranent.

The incident happened in Bridge Street at about 11:20pm on Saturday July 13th.

The victim was taken to St John’s hospital after suffering serious facial injuries.

Detective constable Jack Wall, of Dalkeith CID, said: "This was a particularly nasty assault which has resulted in the victim sustaining some very serious injuries.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a male and two females who were present at the time of the incident. The male is described as aged 14 to 15 years of age, around 5ft tall, of skinny build with brown hair and wearing a black waterproof jacket.

“The first female is aged between 18 and 20 years, 5ft 3ins tall of slim build and with long blonde hair which was tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a red t-shirt, a small black jacket, black ripped jeans and white Nike trainers.

“The second female is between 16 to 18 years of age, 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build with long brown hair and wearing a long black top and black trousers.

“We would urge anyone who knows these individuals to make contact with Police Scotland. We would also appeal for anyone who may have dash-cam or mobile phone footage of the incident to get in touch as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on ‘101’ quoting incident number 5390 of the 13th July. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.