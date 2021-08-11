East Lothian: Police urge residents to ask window cleaners for licence to ensure they are ‘fit and proper persons’
Police in East Lothian are urging residents and local businesses to ask any strangers showing up at their property offering window cleaning work to first produce a licence before they accept their services.
Police said they have recently become aware of a number of persons operating in the local area as window cleaners who do not hold the appropriate licence.
In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday morning, East Lothian police said: “If you have your own business or you are employed as a window cleaner, you will require a licence.
“Police are reminding everyone that window cleaners need appropriate documentation to ensure they are ‘fit and proper persons’.
“Anyone looking to carry out work that requires a licence can apply for the appropriate one through the East Lothian Council website,” added the statement.