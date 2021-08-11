Police said they have recently become aware of a number of persons operating in the local area as window cleaners who do not hold the appropriate licence.

In a statement posted on social media on Wednesday morning, East Lothian police said: “If you have your own business or you are employed as a window cleaner, you will require a licence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are reminding everyone that window cleaners need appropriate documentation to ensure they are “fit and proper persons”.

“Police are reminding everyone that window cleaners need appropriate documentation to ensure they are ‘fit and proper persons’.

“Anyone looking to carry out work that requires a licence can apply for the appropriate one through the East Lothian Council website,” added the statement.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.